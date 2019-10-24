MARTELLI,
Maureen Ada Rose:
Born 15 October 1925, passed peacefully on 21 October 2019. Loved wife of the late L.A. (Joe) Martelli. Mother of Anne and Bill, Daphne and Derek, Keven and Bobye, Laurence and Kerry, and the late Rex and Estelle. Special Mum to Melayne Robinson. Much loved by her 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A private cremation has been held in accordance with her wishes. All communications to Martelli Family, c/- 14 Gillies Ave, Claudelands, Hamilton 3214. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Matamata Country Lodge and Pohlen Hospital for their compassionate care and kindness to our mother.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 24, 2019