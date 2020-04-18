BRUNTON, Maureen Jean:
On Sunday 12 April 2020 peacefully at home with family at her side. Aged 86 years. Loving wife and friend of the late Barry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Jane Brunton; Christine and David Bourke, Tracey and Jonathan Hopkins; Janet and Paul Horsfall. Devoted Grandma to Sarah, Maddy, Henry; Sam, Scott; Morgan, Callum; Cameron, Hayden and Emma.
Close to our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day.
A private burial has taken place – memorial service to be advised when gathering restrictions are lifted. Communications to the Brunton family, C/-
[email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 18, 2020