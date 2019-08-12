BOS, Maureen:
On Friday, 9th August 2019, peacefully at Kimihia Resthome in Huntly, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Nic and formerly the late Gordon Hall. Much loved Mum and mother-in-Law of Sandra and Grant Cleaver, Kevin and Sonja, Vernon and Mary-Anne. Loved and cherished Grandma of Christine and Amy; Robert and Lee; Daniel and Ashley and their partners. Loved Great-Grandma to her eleven great-grandchildren. Thanks to the Doctors @42 and the Staff at Kimihia for their wonderful care and love. A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly on Wednesday, 14th August at 11.00am, to be followed by a private cremation. Donations in Maureen's memory to the Heart Foundation P O Box 19-155, Hamilton 3244 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 12, 2019