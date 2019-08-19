VAN OVOST,
Matthijs Gerardus (Matt):
Passed away after a brief illness at Waikato Hospital. Best friend of Tom & Anna Scott, Wayne & Denise Frost, John & Leslie Ann Hobern, Robert & Cassie Hobern. A long serving member of the Pukekohe Motor Sporting Club. Will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate the life of Matt will be held at Graham's Funeral Service Chapel, West Street, Pukekohe, on Friday, 23rd August 2019 at 12.00pm. All communications to Rosetown Funeral Home, 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019