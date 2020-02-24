

STEINER, Matthew:

1995 - 2020



This is 25 years now and our family and extended family and friends are increasing rapidly. We have your siblings and their partners; our grandchildren and some partners; your son Jesse and his wife Lucy, and your grand-daughter Maisie. We have all been to Kawau this past weekend to introduce Maisie to your favourite place and to share with her all that is special about the island, and to tell stories and to remember.

Love from all 29 of us, Matthew.



