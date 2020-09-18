PAIRAUDEAU,
Matthew Leonard (Matt):
Slipped away in his sleep on Sunday, September 13, 2020, aged 19. Forever beloved youngest son of Vikki, Jeff and Sue; grandson of Bruce and the late Gillian, and of Ann, Gary and Barbara Gyde; brother of Sara and Daniel, and Emrys, Luke and Ben. A celebration of Matt's life will be held 11.00am, on Tuesday, September 22, at Hamilton Gardens Pavilion, Hamilton.
Love is stronger than death – it transcends time, never dies, and you always told us you loved us. So now, rest in peace knowing you are forever loved, by so many.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2020