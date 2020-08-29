KATU,
Matthew Shayne (Hoani):
Passed away peacefully on 27th August 2020 aged 35 years. Loved youngest son of Glen and Kristin. Brother to James and Cina. Brother-in-Law to Jane. Uncle to Stanley and Leah-Marie. Tangi at Te Kuiti Pa. Hoani will be laid to rest on Sunday 30th August 2020 at Pakeho Urupa, Oparure following the funeral service at 11.00am.
Moe mai Hoani, moe mai i roto i te aroha me te rangimarie. Haere ki ou tupuna ki ou tini whanaunga kua haere i mua i a koe. Haere Haere Okioki i roto i te wharetapu o Ihowa o nga mano, Matua, Whaea, Tama, Wairua Tapu.
Amene.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 29, 2020