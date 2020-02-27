Matt RICHMOND

Guest Book
  • "Raywynne and Family So sorry to hear of Matt's passing my..."
    - Marie Taylor
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
View Map
Death Notice

RICHMOND, Matt
(Merssa-Matruh):
Passed away after a short illness on 26th February 2020. Dearly loved best friend and husband of Raywynne, loved father of the late Kim, Tina, and Tracey, and dearest Papa of Zinzan, Mitchell, and Jasmine.
''Gone to be with Kim''
A Service for Matt will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 28th February at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Richmond family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 27, 2020
