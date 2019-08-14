ARCHER,
Matilda Joyce Emily (Joyce):
Passed away peacefully, in the presence of family, on Monday 12 August 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved by: husband Fred (deceased), daughter Beverly (deceased), Joy (who lived many years with her Nana), sons and daughters; Tina, Allan, John, Richard, Peter, Gale, David and Ross, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to those staff and residents of Trevellyn Rest Home and Hospital who gave Joyce so many special moments. A private family (and Rest Home staff and residents) service for Joyce will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday 15 August 2019 at 10.30am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Archer family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 14, 2019