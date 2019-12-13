McGLADE, Maryann:

Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Thursday, 12th December 2019, after a brief illness. Aged 81 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Kevanne & Murray, Paddy and the late Lindsay. Adored Nana of Magnus, Lachlan, Madeleine, Andrew, Joseph and Cameron. Much loved Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Adored best friend of Emma. Daughter of the late John (Alec) and Ivy McGlade. Sister of John & Paul McGlade and the late Barbara, Beryl, Kevin & Bede. Formerly of Waverley, Whanganui and Hamilton. The family thank the extraordinary nurses, caregivers and physicians of Ward 23 and 25 OPAL Unit for their exemplary care and compassion, and support to the family. Special thanks to the team at John Miller Law for honouring Mum through their advocacy.

"Humorous, kind and forgiving. A resilient

sufferer now at rest."

Service details for Maryann to be advised. All communications to the McGlade Family, 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.





