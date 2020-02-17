VOYLE, Mary:
Passed away at Selwyn St Andrews Residential Care on Saturday, 15th February 2020. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alby. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Dianne, Chrissie & Carl Gaudin, Ian & Darienne, Wendy & Murray Browne, and Tom. Loved Grandma to 14 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Wednesday, 19th February 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Voyle Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020