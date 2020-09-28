Mary TURLEY (1950 - 2020)
  • "Sorry for your loss John, our thoughts and prayers are with..."
  • "Goodbye my dearest friend You will be forever in my heart..."
    - Fran Kerr
  • "Deepest thoughts and sympathy with you all, thank you for..."
    - Duncan Clan
  • "Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers at this..."
    - Staff and Students of St Columba's Catholic School
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Saint Colomba's Church
Rifle Range Road
Frankton, Hamilton
Death Notice

TURLEY, Mary Patricia:
10.10.1950 - 24.09.2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends. Much loved wife of John, adored Mum of Nicola and James, Kylie and Tim. Special Nanny of Nathan, Madeline, Lachlan, Amelia and Henry.
"Forever in our hearts"
A big thank you to all the staff at Awatere Care Suites. A service for Mary will be held on Wednesday 30th September, at 1.00pm, in the Saint Colomba's Church, Rifle Range Road, Frankton, Hamilton. All communications to the Turley family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2020
