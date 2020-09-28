TURLEY, Mary Patricia:
10.10.1950 - 24.09.2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends. Much loved wife of John, adored Mum of Nicola and James, Kylie and Tim. Special Nanny of Nathan, Madeline, Lachlan, Amelia and Henry.
"Forever in our hearts"
A big thank you to all the staff at Awatere Care Suites. A service for Mary will be held on Wednesday 30th September, at 1.00pm, in the Saint Colomba's Church, Rifle Range Road, Frankton, Hamilton. All communications to the Turley family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2020