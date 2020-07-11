TOWNS, Mary Frances:
Peacefully passed away at Te Ata Rest Home on Thursday, 9th July 2020, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Warren & Margaret (UK). A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Old St John's Anglican Church, 162 Arawata Street, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 15th July 2020, at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Towns Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from July 11 to July 14, 2020