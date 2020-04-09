TERVIT, Mary Patricia (Pat):

Passed away peacefully at Matariki Hospital on Wednesday, 8th April 2020, in her 103rd year. Dear wife of the late George and loving mother of the late Sandy and Malcolm, and mother of Robin, Barry, and Stewart. Much loved mother-in-law of Helen (dec), Sue, Chris, and Erica. Loved Grandmother of 10, Great-Grandmother of 20, and Great-Great-Grandmother of 2. Thank you to all the staff at Matariki Hospital for all the care given to Mum.

"Rest peacefully Mum"

A private cremation has been held and a celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. All communications to the Tervit family, 287 Wallace Terrace, Te Awamutu 3800.

Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.




