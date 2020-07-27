O'CONNOR,
Mary Helen (nee Fryer):
On 24 July 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family. Aged 79 years. Most dearly loved wife and treasured soul mate of Kevin for 54 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin & Linda, Sean & Janine, Kerry & Mike, Gerard & Rachael, Martin & Lisa. Cherished Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Rest in Peace Mary.
Vigil prayers will be recited at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Clarkin Road, Hamilton on Tuesday 28 July at 6.00pm. A Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at the church on Wednesday 29 July at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times from July 27 to July 29, 2020