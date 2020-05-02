Mary MORRIN

Guest Book
  • "I wish to offer you my sincere condolence on the loss of..."
    - Eileen Dalton
Service Information
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
068785149
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

MORRIN, Mary (nee Amos):
Born February 28, 1933. Passed away on April 29, 2020. Loved wife of Peter (dec). Much loved mother of Bruce, and loved grandmother of Ada and Stella. Mary died peacefully at Waiapu Rest Home. A private cremation will be held. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date, when we can all come together and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Dementia Hawkes Bay.
https://www.dementiahb.org.nz/

logo
Published in Waikato Times on May 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.