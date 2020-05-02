MORRIN, Mary (nee Amos):
Born February 28, 1933. Passed away on April 29, 2020. Loved wife of Peter (dec). Much loved mother of Bruce, and loved grandmother of Ada and Stella. Mary died peacefully at Waiapu Rest Home. A private cremation will be held. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date, when we can all come together and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Dementia Hawkes Bay.
https://www.dementiahb.org.nz/
Published in Waikato Times on May 2, 2020