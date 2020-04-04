McMILLAN, Mary Marion

(nee McKelvie):

18.1.1933 - 1.4.2020

In this difficult time mum peacefully slipped away, she is forever in our hearts. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Marie & Ian McLeod, Lesley & Terry Middleton, Andrew McMillan & Linda Stott, and Fiona McMillan. Loved and respected Grandmother of Greg & Amber, Dallas and Sam McLeod, Glenn Otto & Kate, Juliet Otto, Conor McMillan, Kate and Julian McMillan. Friend and step-grandmother of Grant, Craig and Christine McLeod and families, treasured Great-Grandma of Skye, Taylah, Carter, Ashton, Maddie and Conor and Aydian Dobson, Dominic, and Harriet. Eldest daughter of the late Alexander and Marion McKelvie and sister of Teenie. Respected special friend of and loving Aunt to all her nieces and nephews, loved cousin of Vicky Young and family. The family want to acknowledge the wonderful compassionate care and love given to Mary in the past two years by all the staff at Atawhai Assisi Home in Hamilton.

"Fois Dhut"

A Private Memorial Service for Mary will be held at a later date. All communications to the McMillan Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.





