HOPE, Mary Janet
(formerly Marwood)
(nee Adams):
On 23 June 2019, at Waikato Hospital, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of Max. Loved mother & mother-in-law of Sue & Michael Perre (Australia), Viv Graham & Colin, Tony & Ngaire Marwood, Dave & Doreen Marwood, Pete & Carole Marwood. Loved Nana of Michael & Emma; Amy & Kyle; Erin, Jarrod & Tessa; Stacey & Laura; Nicole & Julie-Anne. Loved great-Nana of Mason, Georgia, Isabella, Tyler, Kaylen, Tobias & Riley, Sam & Cruz, Aroha & Mikaere. A service for Mary will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Thursday 27 June 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville RSA Welfare or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Hope Family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on June 25, 2019