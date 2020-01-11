HARRISON, Mary (Molly):
On 6 January 2020 peacefully at Waikato Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of David. Much loved Mum of Tracey, Kyle, Gillian and Dean. Wonderful Nana Molly to Casey and Jazalyn. A service for Mary will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Harrison family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020