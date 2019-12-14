GREENE,
Mary Janet (nee Lilburn):
Mary passed away at Malyon House Mt Maunganui, on December 12th, 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Syd. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Kevin, Mike, and Neil. Proud Janny to Matt and Marama, Rick and Jaime, Nate and Alice, and great-grandchildren Ruben and Eli. Dear sister of Barbara and the late Jean and Margaret. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on Wednesday, December 18, at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 14, 2019