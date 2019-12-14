Mary GREENE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary GREENE.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel
403 Pyes Pa
Tauranga
View Map
Death Notice

GREENE,
Mary Janet (nee Lilburn):
Mary passed away at Malyon House Mt Maunganui, on December 12th, 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Syd. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Kevin, Mike, and Neil. Proud Janny to Matt and Marama, Rick and Jaime, Nate and Alice, and great-grandchildren Ruben and Eli. Dear sister of Barbara and the late Jean and Margaret. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on Wednesday, December 18, at 11.00am.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.