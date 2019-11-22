Mary GOULSBRO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary GOULSBRO.
Service Information
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
3173
075434780
Death Notice

GOULSBRO, Mary Gladys:
Passed away peacefully at Radius Matua, Tauranga, on Thursday 21 November 2019, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Clifford. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and the late Bruce, Cyril and the late Anthea, Lance and Mandy, the late Craig and Sharleen. Loved nana of all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A service for Mary will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Otumoetai, on Saturday 23 November at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Hamilton 3242. Messages to the Goulsbro family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.