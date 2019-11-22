GOULSBRO, Mary Gladys:
Passed away peacefully at Radius Matua, Tauranga, on Thursday 21 November 2019, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late Clifford. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and the late Bruce, Cyril and the late Anthea, Lance and Mandy, the late Craig and Sharleen. Loved nana of all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A service for Mary will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Otumoetai, on Saturday 23 November at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Hamilton 3242. Messages to the Goulsbro family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 22, 2019