GEORGE, Mary:
On 19 June 2019, in her 99th year, Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Mary was the widow of Wilbert, mother and mother-in-law of Celia and Owen Mooney, and Rick; Granny to Wayne, Tracey, Matthew, Jordan, Hannah and Missy, and Great-Granny to Olive and Thomas. A service to farewell Mary will be held at the Lady Goodfellow Chapel, University of Waikato, Gate 1, Knighton Road, on Monday 24 June, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Mooney Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on June 22, 2019