FRAMPTON,
Mary Susan (nee Biggs):
Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross, Hamilton, on Monday 21st September 2020, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Charles. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Graeme, Peter & Christine, Brenda & Kevin Dowling, Nigel & Joanne and Kathryn & Rodney Hartles. Loved mother-in-law of Yvonne. Dearly loved nana of 16 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
'Always loving, always caring and always remembered'
Thank you to the staff at Hilda Ross for their compassion and care of Mary in her final days. A funeral service for Mary will be held at the Northgate Community Church, 97c Borman Road, Hamilton, on Tuesday 29th September 2020, at 11.00am. All correspondence to the Frampton family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 23 to Sept. 28, 2020