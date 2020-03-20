Mary FAHEY

Death Notice

FAHEY,
Mary Gabrielle (Gay):
Late of Raetihi, peacefully in Waikato Hospital on Sunday 15th March 2020, aged 90 years. Devoted wife of Jef. Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.
R.I.P.
Sincere thanks to staff of Beattie Home, Otorohanga, Waikato and Whanganui Hospitals for their loving care of Gay over recent months. All messages to Rosemary Briggs, 190 Mangaorongo Road, Mahoenui 3978. A private family service has been held for Gay.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 20, 2020
