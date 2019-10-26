COWEN, Mary Catherine:
Passed away peacefully on
24 October 2019 with family at her side. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late John Joseph (Joe) and Margaret Mary Cowen. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret & Doug (dec) Adkins, Michael & Jan, and the late John, and Ann (twin). Loved by all her nieces and nephews. Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at St Mary's Chapel, Clyde Street, Hamilton East, on Monday
28 October at 1.00pm. Correspondence to the Cowen Family, C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 26, 2019