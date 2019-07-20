BEACH, Mary Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully on 17 July 2019, aged 85 years. Cherished Mum, Nana, Gran, and Nana Mary to lots. At Mary's request a private service has been held.
My mum as a mum:
"If you're hungry have an apple. Don't want an apple? Guess you can't be hungry".
My mum as a grandparent:
"You're hungry? Here I've got some biscuits, chips, cake. Still hungry? Want me to cook you something?"
All communications to the Beach family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 20, 2019