WEGEWYS,
Martina Jacoba "Martie":
Passed away at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday, July 9th 2019, after a brave battle. Much loved wife of Bill for nearly 60 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Christel & Kerry, Margaret & Dave. Cherished Oma of Corey, Jamie, Ricki-Lee and Scott. A Service will be held at the Resthaven Quiet Room, Vogel Street, Cambridge, on Saturday, July 13th at 11.00am. All communications to Villa 21, 4 Vogel Street, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from July 10 to July 12, 2019