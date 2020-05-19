THOMAS,

Martin Percy (Marty):

On 15th May 2020. Peacefully at CHT Te Awamutu Rest Home. Aged 93 years. Beloved husband and best mate to the late Betty for 56 years. Loved and respected father to Stephen, Shirley and Alastair Bell, Evelyn and Jim Barr, Linda and Allen van der Poel, Valerie (dec). Much loved grandad to his 5 grandchildren and great-grandad to his 9 great-grandchildren. Last standing sibling to Fred, Glad Soutar and Marj Carter (all deceased). Much loved uncle Mart to all his nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to CHT Te Awamutu Rest Home and Beattie Home Otorohanga for the care and support they gave Marty. He was one of life's great characters. A private family farewell has been arranged and a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All communications to Thomas Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940.

