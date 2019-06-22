O'NEIL, Marlene Joy
(nee Nicholson):
Passed away on Wednesday 19 June 2019, at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata. Aged 68 years. Beloved wife of Dennis. Treasured mother of Stephen, Mark and Tracy. Devoted Granny to Julia, Maia, Samuel, Eli and Indie. A Celebration of Marlene's life will be held in the Rawhiti Room, Matamata Club Rawhiti Road, Matamata on Tuesday, 25 June 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Hamilton family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on June 22, 2019