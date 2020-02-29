WHITESIDE, Mark James:
Passed away at Hospice Waikato on 28th February 2020. Dearly loved son of Donna & Kenneth. Loved brother of Gavin. Soul mate of Shannon Kirk. Loved father of Jesse & Tyler and loved Dad of Sammi. Loved son-in-law of Dennis Kirk.
'His pain has gone
Rest in Peace'
A gathering of family and close friends will be held at 11.00am, Monday 2nd March, Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead. All communications to Whiteside Family C/- Pellows Funeral Director, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 29, 2020