MILLINGTON, Mark:

I wish to thank all the family, friends and associates who attended the funeral for Mark Millington on 20 February 2020. Mark would have been humbled to know so many people took the time to give him such a personal and memorable farewell. I was just so proud, as his wife, to see how loved and respected he was by you all. Thank you also for all the support offered in the way of flowers, food, cards, love and caring.

- Janie Millington and family.



