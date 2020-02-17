Mark MILLINGTON

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear this sad news - big love to all you..."
    - Bronwen Heaven
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St George the Martyr Anglican Church
600 Mackay Street
Thames
Death Notice

MILLINGTON, Mark:
Peacefully at home, on 15th February, 2020; aged 73 years. Adored husband of Janie, and the late Elaine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rose and Richard, Bryan and Amanda, Christine and Graeme, and Sam. Step-father of James and Cat, Tasha, and Alecia. Adored Pa of Elaina, Patrick, Imogen, Chloe, Ryan, Kahn, Krystal, Bella, Sophia, and the late Kovii.
"You are loved beyond words,
and missed beyond measure".
A Service to farewell Mark will be held at St George the Martyr Anglican Church, 600 Mackay Street, Thames, on Thursday 20th February at 11.00am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages to: 200 Mt Sea Road, Thames 3500.

Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 17, 2020
