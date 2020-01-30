Mark JONES

In Memoriam


JONES, Mark Timothy:
28.11.1977 – 30.1.2019
Loved son of Dave and Annette, Father of Niah, loved brother of Annamaree, Partner Syrmon, stepson of Malcolm. Dearest uncle of Kasey and Saxon. And all his uncles and aunties, cousins.
R.I.P

No one knows how much I miss you;
No one knows the bitter pain
I have suffered since I lost you;
Life has never been the same.
In my heart your memory lingers,
Sweetly tender, fond and true;
There is not a day, dear son,
That I do not think of you.
Love always Mum
"Ride Free"
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 30, 2020
