Mark HOPKINS (1952 - 2020)
Service Information
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
078492139
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
Death Notice

HOPKINS, Mark Albert:
05.04.1952 - 15.01.2020
Passed away peacefully with family by his side, after a short illness. Loved husband of Jo-Anne, father of Bevan, Cindy and Debbie, father-in-law of Emma, Mike and Mark and grandfather of Taylor, Bailey, Hunter, Jaxon, Kenna and Wyatt. Brother and brother-in-law of Paul, Chris, Sue, Janice and Peter and uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held on Monday the 20th of January 2020, 11.00am at the Simply Cremations Chapel, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton.

Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 17, 2020
