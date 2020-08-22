Mark HANNA (1931 - 2020)
  • "Thanks for your efforts making rowing at St Peters special..."
    - Chris Smiley
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Death Notice

HANNA, Mark Crawford:
29.9.1931 - 19.8.2020
Teacher, Housemaster, Rowing Coach, Expedition Leader. A life dedicated to the education, both academic and outdoor, of young men. St Peters School, Cambridge 1968-1994. Son of Sam and Freda. Brother of Brian and Richard. Brother-in-law of Barbara and Janet. Uncle of Steve and Matt.
"Go Well"
In accordance with Mark's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All communications please to the Hanna family, PO Box 8584, Havelock North 4157.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 22, 2020
