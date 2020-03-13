PETERSEN,
Marjorie Evelyn:
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Cascades Retirement Village, Hamilton, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alfred (Bill). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Arthur (dec), David (dec) & Sheryl, Judy & Selwyn Mexted, Roger & Paula, and Trevor & Sandra. Cherished Nana of Michael (dec), Leanne & Carl, Karen, Vicky & Zandra, Melissa, Alistair & Kelly, and her 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at St David's Presbyterian Church, Otorohanga, on Tuesday 17th March, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Otorohanga Cemetery. All communications to Petersen family C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
In the care of
VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020