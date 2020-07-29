Marjorie NEWMAN

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Don Rowlands Centre
601 Maungatautari Road
Karapiro
NEWMAN, Marjorie Jean:
Passed away peacefully at Tamahere Eventide on Monday 27 July 2020, aged 94 years. Lovable, loving and loved wife of John for 58 years. Loved mother of Penny and Andrew, and mother-in-law of Nicola. Adored Nanny of Briar, Phoebe and Zara. Sister of Graeme and the late Jim. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at Don Rowlands Centre, 601 Maungatautari Road, Karapiro, on Saturday 1 August at 11:00am. Our thanks to the staff at Bupa St Kilda and Tamahere Eventide for their compassionate care of Marjorie.

Published in Waikato Times on July 29, 2020
