HOCKEY, Marjorie Anne:
Passed away at Waikato Public Hospital on Saturday, 5th October 2019. Aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late George. Loving mother of Christina & Ian Smith (Australia), Garry & Jan Hockey (Waiuku), Wendy & Darryl Rhodes (Dargaville), and Tim & Janine Hockey (Onewhero). Grandmother of 11 and Great-Grandmother of 8. Beloved sister of Doreen McAnnalley, Barbara Rea, Arthur, Trevor & Biddy (all deceased). A Funeral Service will be held for Marjorie at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Friday, 11th October 2019, at 2.00pm. Donations to Women's Health Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Hockey Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019