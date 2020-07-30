WILSON,
Marion Evelyne (nee Sales):
Marion died peacefully surrounded by family on 26 July 2020. Beloved wife of Archie, dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Lorraine, Dianne & the late Matt, Trevor & Debbie, Pauline & Rex, and Debbie & Roger and the late Sonny. Cherished Nana to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Forever you'll stay in our hearts, rest in peace, Mum.
As per Marion's wishes, a private graveside service has been held. All communications to Marion's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on July 30, 2020