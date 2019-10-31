GREY, Marion Joyce:
Peacefully on 29th October 2019, at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 81 years. Beloved wife of Murray for 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Lesley, Cherie, Ross (Dec) and Isobel. Loved Grandmother of James, Matthew, Caroline and Jessica, and a Great-Grandmother to Azariah and Dominic. Donations to the Tokoroa SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Marion will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa, on Tuesday 5th November, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 31, 2019