Marion GREY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion GREY.
Service Information
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
078865160
Death Notice

GREY, Marion Joyce:
Peacefully on 29th October 2019, at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 81 years. Beloved wife of Murray for 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Lesley, Cherie, Ross (Dec) and Isobel. Loved Grandmother of James, Matthew, Caroline and Jessica, and a Great-Grandmother to Azariah and Dominic. Donations to the Tokoroa SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Marion will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa, on Tuesday 5th November, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.