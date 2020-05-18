ANNETT, Marion Anne:
On Saturday 16 May 2020, Marion passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross Hospital Wing, Hamilton. Aged 78 years. Loving wife of the late George. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig & Anita, Paula & Brendan and Wayne. Nana of Daniel, Sam, Angi and Nate. Great-Nana of Holden. A service to celebrate Marion's life will be held on Wednesday 20th May, in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton, at 11.00am. If you are unable to attend and would like to leave a message for Marion's family, go to our web page at James R Hill Funeral Directors and click on the link 'Hugs from Home' and we will place your virtual hug and message on a seat in the chapel. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society may be made online at
https://waikato-bop.cancernz.org.nz/how-to-get-involved/make-a-donation/donate-now/
All communications to Marion's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times from May 18 to May 20, 2020