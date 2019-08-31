MES,
Marinus Matthijs (Rienie):
Passed away peacefully at home on 30 August 2019, aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Loved father of Daniel and Abby, and father-in-law of Kirsty. A service for Rienie will be held at Hukanui Bible Church, 52 Hukanui Road, Chartwell, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 at 10.00am, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Mes family, C/- PO Box 16066, Glenview, Hamilton 3245.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 31, 2019