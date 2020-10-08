LUNJEVICH,
Marino (Mike, Mickey):
Passed away suddenly on Sunday 4th October 2020, aged 71 years. Devoted partner of the late Donna, and adored father and father-in-law of Jason & Claudine, Adrian, Michael, Kharissa & Lee and Nikita & Amanda. Dearly loved Koro of Danielle (deceased), Xavier, Conner and Greer.
In Our Hearts Forever.
A memorial service to celebrate Mike's life will be held in the Simply Cremations Chapel, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton, on Saturday 10th October at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to Simplicity Bereavement Services, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton 3200.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 8, 2020