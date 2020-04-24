MACEY, Marilyn Ann:
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Wednesday 22nd April 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of Bryan. Much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Sean and Diana (Spain), and Philip and Bronwyn (New Plymouth). Loved, loving and respected grandma of James and Paige.
A gracious, selfless lady
now at rest.
Forever in our hearts.
Tributes to Marilyn may be left online at
www.wabraham.co.nz/notices A private family farewell will take place due to the current circumstances.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020