STAPLETON,
Marie Therese:
Passed away on 16 October 2019. Aged 59 years. Loved daughter of Ray (dec) and Trish. Loved sister of Terrie and Lloyd, Tony and Ellen, Raewyn and Jim, Timothy and Lyn, Bay and Charlie, Joe and Karen.
"A brave girl back where
she belongs"
A Funeral Service will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, 22 October 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Connexu or Enrich would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 17, 2019