O'DONNELL, Marie:
Passed peacefully at Moana House, surrounded by her family, on 19th November 2019; aged 92+ years. Loved wife of the late Brian. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Bill Kornman, Michael and Trish, Linda and Steve Richards, Graeme and Margaret, Clare and Phil Pratt, and Mischelle. Loved Granny and Great-Granny to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to Celebrate Marie's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 201 Port Road, Whangamata, on Friday 22 November, at 11.00am, followed by burial in the Whangamata Cemetery.
'Treasured Mother Forever'.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 20, 2019