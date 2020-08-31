NEILSON, Marie Elouise:
Unexpectedly at her home in Waipukurau, aged 73 years. Much loved wife and dance partner of the late Murray. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Steve, David and Hayley. Treasured Nana of Trevor, Toni and Jonathan, and great-nana of William. A private service will be held, with a memorial to be held at a later date. Messages to:- The Neilson Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 31, 2020