CROW, Marie:
Dearly loved wife of Kelly. Sadly passed away on 29th February 2020. Loving Mum of Jean & Perry, Peter & Deb, Karyn & Mike and Pauline. Granny to many and Great-Granny to quite a few more. A private cremation has been held as per her wishes. To celebrate Marie's life a remembrance day will be held at the Cross Roads Church, 55 Pukete Road, St Andrews, Hamilton, at 1.00pm on Saturday 21st March. All communications to the Crow family, 17C Meadowland Street, Tauranga.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 7, 2020