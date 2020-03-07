Marie CROW

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie CROW.
Service Information
Simply Cremations
Suite 2 6 Princes St
Hamilton, Waikato
078492139
Death Notice

CROW, Marie:
Dearly loved wife of Kelly. Sadly passed away on 29th February 2020. Loving Mum of Jean & Perry, Peter & Deb, Karyn & Mike and Pauline. Granny to many and Great-Granny to quite a few more. A private cremation has been held as per her wishes. To celebrate Marie's life a remembrance day will be held at the Cross Roads Church, 55 Pukete Road, St Andrews, Hamilton, at 1.00pm on Saturday 21st March. All communications to the Crow family, 17C Meadowland Street, Tauranga.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.