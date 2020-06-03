AYSON, Marie Aileen:
Sadly passed away peacefully in Hamilton on May 29th, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Geoff Brennan, Peter Ayson and Richelle Whittaker. Most cherished Nana and Great-Nana of her 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. At Marie's request a private family cremation has been held. Messages c/- 16 Aldona Place, Fairview Downs, Hamilton 3214.
Published in Waikato Times on Jun. 3, 2020.