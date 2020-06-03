Marie AYSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AYSON, Marie Aileen:
Sadly passed away peacefully in Hamilton on May 29th, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Geoff Brennan, Peter Ayson and Richelle Whittaker. Most cherished Nana and Great-Nana of her 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. At Marie's request a private family cremation has been held. Messages c/- 16 Aldona Place, Fairview Downs, Hamilton 3214.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waikato Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved