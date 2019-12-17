Marianne TRAPSKI

Service Information
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
096389026
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Herne Bay Pentanque Club
19 Salisbury Street
Herne Bay
Death Notice

TRAPSKI, Marianne Ruth:
After a long battle, Marianne passed away 14th December 2019, aged 71. Dearly loved wife of 51 years, best friend and soulmate of Fred. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Adam and Alison, Paul and Jane and Kristian (Graham). Treasured and always fun Nana of Ava, Freddie and Mia. Donations to Mercy Hospice would be greatly appreciated. A celebration for Marianne (the Boss) will be held at the Herne Bay Pentanque Club, 19 Salisbury Street, Herne Bay, Auckland, on Monday 23 December, at 11.00am. Parking via Argyle St recommend.
Always loved, sadly missed.

Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019
